Wednesday Morning Forecast: Rain expected most of the day

TODAY: Rain chances increasing in the morning and becoming on and off in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain steady throughout the afternoon. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 51. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers coming to an end before midnight. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 39. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Clearing skies and remaining chilly. High: 50. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and feeling warmer. Low: 35. High: 52. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 35. High: 57. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 38. High: 58. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Sunny and mild. Low: 39. High: 53. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 34. High: 55. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.