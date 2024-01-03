TODAY: A 20% chance of morning showers with decreasing clouds throughout the day. Highs in the mid-50s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-to-mid-30s. Fog development likely. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-50s to low-60s. Wind: E 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Low: 42. High: 49. Wind: E 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 39. High: 55. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 34. High: 61. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Low: 46. High: 62. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers early. Low: 38. High: 49. Wind: NW 20-25 mph.