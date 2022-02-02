TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the cold front arriving for our NW counties by the middle part of the day. The front will move through and temperatures will fall as a result. rain chances will increase late in the day. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 63. Winds: SW, NW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain and falling temperatures. Rain will transition over to freezing rain starting at midnight for our far NW counties. Chance rain and freezing rain: 90%-100%. Low: 32. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Freezing rain and sleet for our western counties and rain and freezing rain for our eastern counties total ice accumulations will range 0.01-0.25 inches (specifics below). Chance of precipitation: 80%. High: 32. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of flurries East. Chance of precipitation: 10%. low: 23. High: 35. Winds: North 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer. Low: 25. High: 42. Winds: N 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer. Low: 28. High: 50. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool. Low: 28. High: 50. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 31. High: 59. Winds: SW 10 MPH.