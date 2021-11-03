Wednesday Morning Forecast: Rainy and cool day ahead

TODAY: Rain will slowly increase throughout the early morning. Temperatures will slowly fall in the afternoon into the upper 40s. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 48. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers decreasing in coverage from north to south. Otherwise cloudy skies are expected. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 43. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Cloud cover slowly decreasing with cool temperatures persisting into the afternoon. High: 57. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 40. High: 64. Winds: East 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Low: 43. High: 71. Winds: South 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 47. High: 75. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 54. High: 79. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 58. High: 81. Winds: South 15 MPH.

