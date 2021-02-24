Wednesday Morning Forecast: Rainy weather on the way

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected for the majority of the day. We will see some drier air after the cold front moves through so sunshine isn’t out of the question. Showers are a possibility the further south you go. Chance of precipitation: 20%. High: 74. Winds: W 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies expected with temperatures slightly cooler than what we had this morning. Low: 48. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Rain chances increasing in the afternoon. The heavier rain will occur tomorrow night into Friday Morning. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 57. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Rain chances early in the day followed by clouds tomorrow afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 44. High: 56. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Another chance of rain and trending a lot warmer. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 54. High: 70. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Some spotty showers are possible. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 62. High: 72. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Spotty rain chances… again. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 55. High: 62. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: More rain.. and cooler. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 47. High: 59. Winds: NE 10 MPH.