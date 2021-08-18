Wednesday Morning Forecast: Scattered storms continue today

TODAY: We’ll see some off and on scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day. It won’t rain all day, but the rain will keep us cool. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 86. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 76. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the area. Once again, it won’t rain all day but the rain we do see will likely be in the afternoon and will keep us cooler than normal. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Sunshine from a quieter weather pattern will help our temperatures warm in the afternoon. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies as temperatures continue to warm. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: S 5 MPH.

