TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-60s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-80s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 63. High: 88. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 62. High: 87. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 62. High: 88. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 65. High: 89. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 67. High: 88. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.