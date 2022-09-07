TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-70s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Less humid. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 67. High: 92. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain and storms in eastern portions of our area. Low: 68. High: 91. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 69. High: 93. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and even less humid. Low: 68. High: 90. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 67. High: 91. Wind: E 5-10 mph.