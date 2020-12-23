Wednesday Morning Forecast: Showers possible today, cooler temperatures arriving

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with some showers and storms possible. Better chances of storms exist in Deep East Texas. Temperatures will fall into the 60s and 50s by the late afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 70. Winds: W 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies are expected with gusty winds. Wind chill values will be well below freezing. Low: 30. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly and chilly for Christmas Eve. High: 51. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Mostly sunny and cold to start. Overall, we’ll be warmer in the afternoon. Low: 29. High: 59. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies as 60s return in the afternoon. Low: 40. High: 63. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. High: 67. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. Low: 42. High: 59. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 38. High: 54. Winds: E 10 MPH.