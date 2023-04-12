TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and thundershowers mainly south of I-20. Highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Lows in the mid-50s. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms late. Low: 55. High: 82. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms, mainly during the first half of the day. Low: 69. High: 80. Wind: W 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 52. High: 75. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 50. High: 80. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 58. High: 81. Wind: S 10-15 mph.