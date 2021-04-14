Wednesday Morning Forecast: Showers & Storms Early, Cloudy Afternoon

This Morning: Showers and storms moving east with temperatures in the mid 60’s to start the day. Mostly cloudy conditions through the morning into the day. Wind northeast 5 mph.

Today: Mostly cloudy and cooler with high’s in the mid to upper 60’s. Precipitation should hold off for the afternoon. Winds will stay light out of the northeast 5mph. A stray shower could be possible throughout the afternoon into the evening.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible into Thursday morning. Temperatures in the mid 50’s to start Thursday with a light northeast breeze around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with chances for isolated showers and storms. Temperatures will stay cool in the low to mid 60’s. Cloudy into the evening with more showers and storms overnight into Friday.

Friday: Cool to start in the low 50’s and cloudy. Showers and storms continue into the day with a few rounds of heavy showers. Chance for rain 60% during the day. Precipitation will start to taper off during the end of the day into the night. Cloudy conditions will continue on into the night.

Saturday: Showers ending early morning with cloudy conditions into the day. High temperatures will still be cooler around 60 for a high Saturday. We should start to dry out as a high pressure begins to build west continuing to bring a northerly breeze.

Sunday: Chilly start in the 40’s with a few clouds to start Sunday. Mostly dry with a little sun throughout the day. Still staying cool in the low 60’s for the afternoon. Winds will stay to the north through most of the day.

Monday: mid 40’s to start the day with a few clouds. Afternoon sun with some clouds around with high’s in the mid 60’s. Winds shifting to the south 5-10 mph.