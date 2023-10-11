TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers, mainly early. Clouds and rain chances decrease into the afternoon. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low-60s. Wind: SSE 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 68. High: 86. Wind: W 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Low: 57. High: 72. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 53. High: 71. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 50. High: 70. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 48. High: 72. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.