TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low-50s. Wind: N 10 mph, with gusts up to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the low-to-mid-30s. Wind: N 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-to-upper-50s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 32. High: 55. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and colder. Low: 33. High: 50. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 32. High: 53. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 36. High: 54. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Low: 42. High: 57. Wind: SE 5 mph.