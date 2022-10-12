TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms late in the afternoon. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: SW 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds slowly decrease, with a 20% chance of showers and thundershowers overnight. Lows in the low-60s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 54. High: 87. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 63. High: 89. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 66. High: 79. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thundershowers. Low: 61. High: 75. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 56. High: 72. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.