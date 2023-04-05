TODAY: A 70% chance of rain and storms. A few severe storms are possible in the morning, with damaging winds as the main threat. A tornado cannot be ruled out. Mostly cloudy, with some clearing NW. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s north and the upper-70s in Deep East Texas. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A 60% chance of rain and storms, especially in Deep East Texas. Lows in the low-50s. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: A 70% chance of rain and storms, especially along and south of I-20. Highs in the low-60s. Wind: NE 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms, especially along and south of I-20. Low: 51. High: 59. Wind: NE 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 51. High: 70. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Low: 54. High: 76. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 57. High: 82. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and warm. Low: 58. High: 84. Wind: S 5-10 mph.