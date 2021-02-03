Wednesday Morning Forecast: Spring like weather sets up

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy. High: 66. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and mild. Low: 56. Winds: W 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of evening showers. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 72. Winds: W 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler for the afternoon. Low: 387. High: 59. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 40. High: 58. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Arctic air will try and spill into the area. Low: 34. High: 49. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly. Low: 37. High: 55. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a small chance of some showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 35. High: 48. Winds: E 10 MPH.