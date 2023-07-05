TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms, increasing to a 70% chance in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 75. High: 94. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 77. High: 96. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies, with a 20% chance of rain and storms at night. Low: 79. High: 97. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 79. High: 96. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 79. High: 97. Wind: S 10-15 mph.