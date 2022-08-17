TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. Highs in the low-100s. Wind: W 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Much cooler with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 71. High: 94. Wind: E 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 77. High: 95. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 77. High: 93. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 76. High: 89. Wind: S 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 73. High: 87. Wind: S 10 mph.