TODAY: A 70%-80% chance of rain and storms through about 1 pm. A few strong to severe storms are possible, with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat. Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: SW, changing to NW at 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. Lows in the mid-40s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 45. High: 76. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 54. High: 77. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine, along with passing clouds. Low: 52. High: 79. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 58. High: 80. Wind: S 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 65. High: 77. Wind: SW 15 mph.