TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. A few strong to severe storms are possible. Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy early, then mostly clear. Lows in the low-40s. Wind: W 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the low-60s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Low: 37. High: 63. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Low: 42. High: 55. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain early. Low: 43. High: 57. Wind: NW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 37. High: 63. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 40. High: 54. Wind: E 10 mph.