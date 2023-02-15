TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms late. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. A few strong to severe storms are possible, with 60 mph wind gusts as the main threat. Partly cloudy by daybreak. Lows in the mid-40s north to low-50s south.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and much colder. Highs in the low-50s north to upper-50s south. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 29. High: 52. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 31. High: 56. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 41. High: 67. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 59. High: 67. Wind: SW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 61. High: 74. Wind: SW 15 mph.