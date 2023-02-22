TODAY: Mostly cloudy, with clouds decreasing late this afternoon. A 60% chance of rain and storms, especially during the first half of the day. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: SW 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a few more clouds by daybreak. Lows in the upper-50s to low-60s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s. Wind: N 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low: 56. High: 60. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 55. High: 75. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 62. High: 79. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms, especially early. Low: 59. High: 73. Wind: W 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 47. High: 75. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.