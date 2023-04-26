TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Some severe weather is likely, with 70 mph wind gusts and 2-inch hail as the main concerns. Tornadoes will also be possible. Highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 80% chance of rain and storms. Some severe weather is likely, with 70 mph wind gusts and 2-inch hail as the main concerns. Tornadoes will also be possible. Lows in low-to-mid-60s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 51. High: 82. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 60. High: 69. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 56. High: 76. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 50. High: 79. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 56. High: 82. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.