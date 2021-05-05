Wednesday Morning Forecast: Sunny Cinco de Mayo!

This Morning: Cool and clear start to the morning in the low 50’s. Mostly sunny start to the day with winds out of the north 5 mph.

Today: Sunny with afternoon high’s in the upper 70’s. High pressure keeping us sunny and dry for the day. Winds stay out of the north 5-10 mph. Sunny and mild evening to end the day.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool in the upper 50’s. Winds shift back to the south overnight 5 mph. Dry overnight into Thursday.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with afternoon high’s near 80. A south breeze will shift to the north towards the end of the day. Clear going into the night with temperatures in the upper 50’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, high temperatures in the low 80’s. Slightly warmer with winds shifting to the south. Dry afternoon into the overnight. Low’s in the low 60’s to start Saturday.

Saturday: Sunny and warmer with a few afternoon clouds. Temperatures in the mid 80’s. An isolated sprinkle possible to end the afternoon. 20% chance for a quick shower. Winds out of the south 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Warmer and partly sunny for Sunday. Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80’s. Humidity increases throughout the day. Chance for showers and storms to end your Sunday. Chance for rain 40%.