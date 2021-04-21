Wednesday Morning Forecast: Sunny, cool afternoon

This Morning: Mostly clear and cold with temperatures in the mid 30’s. Sunny start to the day with winds out of the north 5-10 mph.

Today: Mostly sunny afternoon with high’s in the low 60’s. Dry with a few clouds in the afternoon. North wind 5-10 mph keeping us dry and cool through Wednesday.

Tonight: Staying chilly with low’s in the low 40’s. Dry overnight with a light north wind. A few clouds around to start your Thursday morning.

Thursday: Sunny start and cool in the low 40’s for Thursday morning. Clouds return in the afternoon with winds shifting to the south 5-10 mph. Afternoon high’s will be near 70. An isolated sprinkle is possible into the night.

Friday: Warmer start in the mid 50’s. Mostly cloudy with a few morning showers turning into afternoon storms. High temperatures in the low 70’s. A few storms could be strong to severe into the afternoon. Chance for showers and storms 70%. Rain will linger into the night.

Saturday: A few morning showers leftover as the front continues east. Afternoon high’s for Saturday in the mid 70’s. Cloudy to start with some clearing into the end of the day.

Sunday: Continuing to clear during the morning with temperatures in the 40’s to start. Afternoon sunshine with temperatures close to 80 for Sunday. A dry ending to the week with winds shifting back to the south to end the weekend.