Wednesday Morning Forecast: Sunny early, afternoon isolated rain possible

This Morning: Temperatures in the low 60’s to start the day. Sunshine for the morning with a light north breeze.

Today: Sunny for the first half of the day. Afternoon temperatures in the low 80’s. An isolated shower possible towards the end of the day. Chance for rain 20%-30%.

Tonight: A stray shower overnight is possible. Low temperatures in the mid 60’s.

Thursday: A few isolated showers and storms possible Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will stay in the low 80’s. Winds shifting back south into the weekend.

Friday: Afternoon showers and storms for Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 80’s to start the weekend. Winds staying out of the south.

Saturday: Slightly cooler over the weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s. A few showers and storms sticking around for the day which will carry into the night. Chance for rain 40%-60%.

Sunday: Showers and storms continuing into Sunday. Temperatures staying mild in the mid 70’s. Winds out of the south brining more humid conditions along with showers and storms.

