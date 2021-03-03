Wednesday Morning Forecast: Sunny skies and warmer temperatures for today

TODAY: Sunny and warm today. High: 69. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool temperatures. Low: 44. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Despite more clouds in the afternoon. we’ll still have temperatures in the afternoon. High: 73. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers around. We’ll see cooler temperatures in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 50. High: 61. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy & cool. Low: 45. High: 63. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 44. High: 68. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 45. High: 71. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 53. High: 73. Winds: S 10 MPH.