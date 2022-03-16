TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 76. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and not as cold. Low: 50. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with strong winds and large hail. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 78. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures. Low: 47. High: 65. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 41. High: 72. Winds: S 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 46. High: 76. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms some storms could be strong to severe with the potential of widespread severe weather. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 57. High: 75. Winds: SE 20 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with another chance of storms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 61. High: 74. Winds: S 15 MPH.