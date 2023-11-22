TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper-50s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase in Deep East Texas, otherwise it’s mostly clear. Lows in the mid-to-upper-30s. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper-50s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

BLACK FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 42. High: 62. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 40% chance of rain at night. Low: 43. High: 63. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 48. High: 53. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 39. High: 53. Wind: N 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 38. High: 55. Wind: E 5-10 mph.