Wednesday Morning Forecast: Sunshine and warming temps through the end of the week

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 66. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds late. Low: 50. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A Few clouds and trending much warmer. Winds will also begin to pick up. High: 75. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Mostly sunny, breezy, and very warm. Low: 60. High: 78. Winds: SW 20 MPH.

SATURDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Partly cloudy with potentially record breaking temperatures. Low: 62. High: 81. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with the warmer temperatures not letting up. Low: 60. High: 80. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers around late in the day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 65. High: 77. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with warm temperatures and rain chances continuing. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. High: 76. Winds: SW 10 MPH.