Wednesday Morning Forecast: Sunshine continues through Saturday

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 87. Winds: East 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Low: 60. Winds: South 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: More sunshine and slightly warmer. High: 88. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 64. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 66. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a late chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. High: 85. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 62. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.