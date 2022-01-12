Wednesday Morning Forecast: Sunshine returns this afternoon as we trend warmer.

TODAY: Becoming sunny and warmer. High: 62. Winds: SW 10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. Low: 40. Winds: SW 5 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 69. Winds: W 10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with room temperature like conditions in the afternoon. Low: 44. High: 70. Winds: SE 10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with some drizzle (maybe light rain in Deep East Texas) as a cold front moves through. Afternoon temperatures will possibly be cooler than morning temperatures. Winds will increase as the front moves through. Low: 45. High: 50. Winds: NW 20 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 30. High: 51. Winds: NW 10 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 29. High: 57. Winds: N 5 MPH.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 37. High: 64. Winds: S 10 MPH.