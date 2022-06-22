TODAY: Generally sunny with the chance of a shower or two in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 99. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and muggy. Low: 76. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: More sunshine as temperatures approach 100 degrees. High: 100. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and trending hot. Low: 75. High: 102. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 103. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Some rain chances are possible. Otherwise, hot and humid. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 75. High: 101. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 95. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 71. High: 97. Winds: NE 10 MPH.