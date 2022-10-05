TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper-80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the mid-50s to upper-50s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 62. High: 88. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Cooler. Low: 60. High: 83. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 56. High: 84. Wind: E 5 mph.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine to go around. Low: 57. High: 86. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and warmer. Low: 58. High: 87. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.