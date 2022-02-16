TODAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with a few isolated showers (better chance west). Otherwise, it’ll be on the warmer side this afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 76. Winds: SE 20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy with showers and storms arriving near daybreak. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 62. Winds: SE 20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms early. Not everyone will see the storms but a couple of storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 62. High: 67. Winds: NW 20 MPH.

FRIDAY: A few passing clouds and chilly. Low: 28. High: 53. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 30. High: 64. Winds: East 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 38. High: 66. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and storms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 53. High: 68. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 62. High: 74. Winds: S 10 MPH.