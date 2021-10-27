Wednesday Morning Forecast: Tracking strong thunderstorms this morning

TODAY: Rain and storms likely in the morning, then lingering showers into the afternoon. Strong to severe storms possible, with damaging winds as the primary threat. A couple of brief tornadoes also cannot be ruled out. The severe weather threat will end in the early afternoon. Highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: SW 15 mph. Chance of rain: 90%.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds and breezy. Lows in the mid-50s. Wind: W 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and windy. Wind: NW 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. A stray shower is possible north of I-20. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Chance of rain: 10%.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. Wind: NW 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Lows around 50 and highs in the upper-60s to low-70s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine with lows in the mid-to-upper-40s and highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

HALLOWEEN: Sunny skies with lows in the upper-40s and highs in the upper-70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper-40s and highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers mainly along north of I-20. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Chance of rain: 20%.