TODAY: Showers will come to an end by the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cooler. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 74. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and much cooler. Low: 56. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 79. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 57. High: 85. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 64. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 70. High: 92. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 71. High: 91. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: SE 10 MPH.