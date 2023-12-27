TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper-50s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with upper-20s to low-30s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 28. High: 52. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 29. High: 59. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of night showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 37. High: 64. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 38. High: 53. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 30. High: 53. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.