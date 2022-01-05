Wednesday Morning Forecast: Two cold fronts over the next two days

TODAY: A weak cold front will straddle our area through the morning hours. A few passing clouds this afternoon and mild. High: 63. Winds: E 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers in Arkansas and Louisiana. We may squeeze out a little bit of drizzle here in East Texas. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 40. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and much colder once the stronger of the two cold fronts moves through in the morning. Breezy conditions in the afternoon. High: 47. Winds: N 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and milder in the afternoon. Low: 25. High: 50. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms developing. Temperatures will trend much warmer as well as warmer air and gulf moisture return. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 45. High: 64. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers coming to an end in the morning. Colder air will begin to spill in during the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 60. High: 62. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool. Low; 35. High: 52. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and remaining cool. Low: 30. High: 54. Winds: NE 10 MPH.