TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: SW 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Lows in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: W 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the upper-50s to low-60s. Wind: NW 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonally cool. Low: 34. High: 57. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 32. High: 62. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain at night. Low: 45. High: 68. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 60. High: 73. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain at night. Low: 53. High: 74. Wind: S 5 mph.