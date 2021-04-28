Wednesday Morning Forecast: Warm and humid afternoon

This Morning: Warm and humid with temperatures in the mid 70’s to start. South breeze 10 mph keeping things muggy and cloudy to start. Temperatures stay warm into the end of the morning.

Today: Mostly cloudy and muggy with temperatures in the low to mid 80’s this afternoon. Mostly cloudy throughout the day with a few breaks in the cloud after lunch. Clouds return in the evening and temperatures will stay warm to end the day. Isolated shower to end the day is possible. Chance for rain 30%.

Tonight: Warm and muggy with temperatures staying in the 70’s overnight. Cloudy with showers and storms through the night. More rain for the north and west portions of the viewing area. Some heavy rain at times getting into the morning. Wind staying out of the south 10 mph. Chance for rain 60%.

Thursday: More showers and storms continuing into the morning for Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler in the mid 70’s through the day. Showers and storms will be off and on during the day. Some heavy rain at times. Chance for rain 70%. Winds staying out of the south 10 mph.

Friday: A few showers leftover during the morning with temperatures staying in the low to mid 70’s. Mostly cloudy with winds shifting to the north through the day. Clouds begin to clear in the evening.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 70’s. Some sun with clouds in the afternoon. An isolated shower is possible towards the end of the day. Chance for rain 20%.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 70’s. An isolated shower is possible throughout the day. Winds shift to the south in the morning helping to warm us up close to 80 in the afternoon but the warmth will help produce a shower or two at the end of the day. Chance for rain 30%.