TODAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper-50s to low-60s. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms late. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. Low: 71. High: 88. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. Low: 72. High: 89. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. Low: 71. High: 87. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. Low: 72. High: 89. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. Low: 70. High: 86. Wind: S 10-15 mph.