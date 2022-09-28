TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. Highs in the upper-80s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the mid-50s. Wind: E 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 51. High: 83. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 52. High: 86. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Ample sunshine and warm. Low: 55. High: 87. Wind: NE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 58. High: 88. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 60. High: 89. Wind: E 5 mph.