TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated chance of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 87. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms well to our West and NW. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 72. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a line of strong to severe thunderstorms moving through the area. All modes of severe storms are possible. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 83. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Low: 62. High: 85. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 68. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 71. High: 91. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Hot and breezy. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Hot and breezy. Low: 73. High: 92. Winds: S 15 MPH.