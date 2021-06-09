Wednesday Morning Forecast: Warm & muggy, Isolated storm possible

Today: Warm and muggy with some sunshine throughout the day. High temperatures near 90. Humid with an isolated chance for a shower or storm towards the end of the day. Winds south 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Warm and muggy evening with cloudy conditions setting in. Humid overnight with lows in the mid 70’s. Thursday morning will be another muggy start.

Thursday: Mostly sunny afternoon with temperatures around 90. Another humid day with feel like temperatures in the mid 90’s. Winds staying south 5-10 mph.

Friday: Another warm start in the mid 70’s for Friday. Afternoon high temperatures in the low 90’s. Mostly sunny start to the weekend.

Saturday: Sunny start to Saturday with more humid conditions into the weekend. High temperatures in the low 90’s. The heat index could be in the mid 90’s+ in the afternoon.

Sunday: A muggy start with temperatures in the mid 70’s. Afternoon sunshine with temperatures in the low 90’s with an isolated chance for a shower or storm in the afternoon. Chance for rain 20%. Winds still south 5-10 mph.