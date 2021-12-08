Wednesday Morning Forecast: Warm temperatures return this afternoon

Today will represent a “transition day,” as we shift from cooler to warmer temperatures this afternoon. A cold front arrives Friday evening bringing us a chance of storms through early Saturday morning.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending much warmer by the afternoon. High: 68. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight and not as cold. Low: 58. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few clouds and much warmer by the afternoon. High: 78. Winds: S 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A few storms may be strong and even severe (to our East). The best chance of rain will be in the evening and overnight Friday. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 68. High: 80. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 50. High: 57. Winds: N 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 33. High: 59. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 43. High: 65. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and much warmer. Low: 60. High: 73. Winds: SE 10 MPH.