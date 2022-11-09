TODAY: Partly cloudy and staying warm. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 57. High: 62. Wind: N 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 41. High: 56. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 35. High: 55. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 38. High: 55. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 39. High: 53. Wind: N 10 mph.