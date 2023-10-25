THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: SE 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Lows in the low-70s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: S 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 73. High: 81. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 71. High: 82. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 68. High: 76. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 48. High: 56. Wind: N 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 43. High: 55. Wind: N 10-15 mph.