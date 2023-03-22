TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper-60s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy early, then partly cloudy. A 20% chance of showers late. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. A few strong to severe storms are possible. Low: 69. High: 76. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Low: 50. High: 78. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 51. High: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 53. High: 69. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 50. High: 67. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.