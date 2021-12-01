Wednesday Morning Forecast: Warm weather to start December

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Patchy fog in Deep East Texas through 9 a.m. Mostly sunny skies, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: SW 10 mph, gusts up to 20 mph at times.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy fog possible in the early morning hours. Lows in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: W 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain chances increase to 30% overnight. Low: 58. High: 75. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low: 61. High: 72. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 60. High: 73. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of morning showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 49. High: 61. Wind: ENE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 47. High: 70. Wind: S 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51