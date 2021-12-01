Wednesday Morning Forecast: Warm weather to start December

TODAY: Patchy fog in Deep East Texas through 9 a.m. Mostly sunny skies, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: SW 10 mph, gusts up to 20 mph at times.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy fog possible in the early morning hours. Lows in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: W 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain chances increase to 30% overnight. Low: 58. High: 75. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low: 61. High: 72. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 60. High: 73. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of morning showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 49. High: 61. Wind: ENE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 47. High: 70. Wind: S 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.